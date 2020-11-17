Alice Elsie Grant Chapman, Rockwood

Mrs. Alice Elsie Grant Chapman, age 88, a resident of Rockwood (Morgan County), Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at her residence. She was born June 5, 1932 in Rockwood, Tennessee. Mrs. Chapman was a Charter Member of the Mt. Teman Baptist Church in Rockwood, Tennessee for many years, having came from the old Dry Hill Baptist Church when Mt. Teman was chartered.

She loved her church and church family dearly, and served many years cleaning the church building. She was a wonderful cook, and especially loved canning in the summer. Most of all she was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, who loved her family dearly. Mrs. Chapman was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, James Dalton Chapman; parents, William Jonas “Bill” Grant and Elizabeth “Lizzie” Grant; 2 infant children; sisters, Betty Lawson, Sue Thomas, and Wanda Adkins; brothers, Billy Grant and Buddy Grant; and life-long friend, Jimmie Jean Booth.

Survivors include:

Daughters & Sons-in-law: Sheliah & Scott Ruppe of Rockwood, TN

Carol & Chuck Wilborn of Jamestown, TN

Grandchildren: Sarah Strickland (Wes) of Oakdale, TN

Matthew Ruppe (Stacy) of Rockwood, TN Toni Lane (Jason) of Jamestown, TN Jessica Fink (Josh) of Harriman, TN

Great Grandchildren: Emma, Jenna, Weston, Carson, Addy, Ella, Jace, Maggie, and Bella

Brothers: Minuard Grant, Tommy Grant, and Carson Grant

Sister-in-law: Betty Chapman

Brother-in-law & Good Friend: Gene Lawson

Special Friend: Mary Lou Hawn

And a host of other relatives, church family, and friends.

The family would like to give special thanks to Samantha, Amedisys Home Health and Hospice, and Dr. Rodney McMillin and Staff for their care of Mrs. Chapman.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, November 18. 2020 from 12:00 noon until 1:00 p.m. at the Mt. Teman Baptist Church; 2165 Dry Hill Road, Rockwood, TN 37854. Funeral services will follow on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. from the Mt. Teman Baptist Church with Pastor Keith Woodby officiating and special music by Betty Strickland and Amy Woodby. Committal services and interment will follow in the Mt. Teman Baptist Church Cemetery.

