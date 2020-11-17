Louella Ruth Brickey, 90

Louella Ruth Brickey, age 90, passed peacefully from this life on Saturday, November 14, 2020 with her four children by her side. Her life was well lived, well-loved, well fought, and well done. Louella was born in New Boston, Ohio on April 25, 1930. The Great Depression, the Great Flood of the Ohio River in 1937 and World War 2 with three brothers serving overseas shaped her strong survival spirit.

After high school, she moved to Dayton, Ohio where she fell in love and married Ralph G. Brickey in 1948. After starting a family in Ohio with two sons, Eddie and Jimmie, they moved to Ralph’s home state of Tennessee. After several years in Wears Valley, they settled in Roane County.

After her husband passed in 1972, Louella established her home in Harriman to independently raise her two younger sons, Joe and Mark, and daughter Anita. Louella returned to school and became a Certified Nursing Assistant. She then spent a career working in nursing homes serving the elderly and their families by providing loving and quality care. There are many families in Roane County who have been touched by her life of service. As her children left home and started families of their own, Louella entered into her real calling and became “Granny Lou”. Granny Lou Brickey was an example for all to follow. She loved Jesus with all her heart having become a Christian as a teenager. She believed in serving God by loving and serving others. Granny Lou was most happy when she was cooking for and loving on her family and grandchildren. She loved playing games, quilting, yard sales, reading, growing flowers, eating ice cream and was always ready for any trip or adventure.

Louella was preceded in passing by her husband Ralph Brickey and son Jimmie.

She is survived by her son Reb Brickey and wife Janice, son Joe Brickey and wife Michelle, son Mark Brickey and wife Jeannie, daughter Anita Clower; grandchildren Sara England and husband Robert, Becca Schmidt and husband Devin, Jill Hottel and husband Bryant, Stephen Brickey, Venessa Clower, Allison Clower, Jeffrey Brickey, Austin Brickey, Jackson Brickey; great grandchildren Hayden, James, and Thomas Ashcraft, Emery, Jossie, Darby, and Oakley Schmidt, Hunter and Evelyn Brickey, and Adelaide Hottel; multiple nieces and nephews and a special lifetime friend and spiritual sister, Janet Ramey of Sevierville, TN.

The family gives a special thanks to the staff and caregivers at Sycamore Trace for the love, care and support they have provided to Louella for the last 5 years.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, Nov 21 from 12:00 noon to 2:00 pm with memorial service 2:00 pm at Morrison Hill Christian Church with Rev. David Pryor leading the service. Burial will be 3:00pm Sunday, November 22, at Mattox Cemetery, Wears Valley. Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to local food bank Hands of Mercy, 421 Devonia St, Harriman, TN 37748.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the Brickey family.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

