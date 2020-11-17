Patricia Ann Kanipes, Harriman

Patricia Ann Kanipes, age 77 of Harriman, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the Renaissance Terrace. She was born on November 10, 1940 to the late Paul Edward and Jewell Mae Ashlocke Wilder in Anderson County. She enjoyed spending time with her family and having picnics at the lake. She was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church where she loved attending when she was able.

She is survived by: sons, Kenneth Kanipes, Jr., Russell Kanipes; siblings, Betty Hewitt, Louise Dennis, David Wilder, Milton Wilder, Billy Wilder; many special nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly, and other family and friends.

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 5-7pm with the funeral service to follow at 7pm. Family and friends will meet at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at 2pm for her graveside service. www.holleygamble.com

