James Roland Trentham, Harriman

James Roland Trentham, age 80 of Harriman, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020. James attended Clax Gap Baptist Church. He enjoyed working on lawnmowers and spending time with his family.

James was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Ruby Trentham; Sister, Hariette Keeler.

James is survived by his wife Louise Trentham

Sons, Louis Trentham and wife Ann

Ricky Trentham and wife Michelle

Granddaughter, Jessie Keener and husband Sam

Brother, Elroy Trentham and wife Evelyn

And a host of nieces and nephews.

A Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Clax Gap Cemetery.

Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman is serving the Trentham Family.

