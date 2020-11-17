James Roland Trentham, Harriman

News Department 10 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 146 Views

James Roland Trentham, age 80 of Harriman, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020. James attended Clax Gap Baptist Church. He enjoyed working on lawnmowers and spending time with his family.

James was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Ruby Trentham; Sister, Hariette Keeler.

James is survived by his wife Louise Trentham
Sons, Louis Trentham and wife Ann
Ricky Trentham and wife Michelle
Granddaughter, Jessie Keener and husband Sam
Brother, Elroy Trentham and wife Evelyn
And a host of nieces and nephews.

A Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Clax Gap Cemetery.

Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman is serving the Trentham Family.

About News Department

Check Also

Patricia Ann Kanipes, Harriman

Patricia Ann Kanipes, age 77 of Harriman, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2020, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: