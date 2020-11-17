James Harold Marcum, Powell

James Harold Marcum, age 90 of Powell, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020 at The Lantern at Morning Pointe in Clinton. He was born on May 16, 1930 to the late Francis Marion and Rachel Ellen West Marcum in Oneida, TN. He was a member of New Salem Baptist Church. He proudly served our country in the Army and was a veteran of the Korean War. He served from December 7, 1948 until he was honorably discharged in March of 1959 after having achieved the rank of Sergeant 1 st Class. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by: wife, Ruth Marcum; brother, Phil Marcum and wife Cecile; sister, Mary Jo McGill, Patricia Hammer and husband Bob; nephews, Marc McGill, Mike McGill, Scott Harris; great-nephew, Kevin Lotey; brothers-in-law, Bob Harris and Tom Harris.

He is survived by: children, James Harold “Hal” Marcum, II and wife Melissa, Teresa Ellen Marcum Vickery and husband Dexter; brother, Dave Marcum and wife Terri; brother-in-law, Jim McGill; grandchildren, Carrie Stewart and husband Brian, Daniel Vickery and wife Hannah, Katie Knight and Cory Pulaski, Adam Johnson and wife Jesi, Tyler Johnson and wife Kristen, Tanner Johnson, Lensey Stubbs and husband Justin; 8 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and many other family and friends.

The family would like to extend special thanks to C.B. Helping Hands, and The Lantern at Morning Pointe for their compassionate care. “Each of you hold a special place in our hearts. Dad loved each of you, especially Eve, Debbi and Lise. May God richly bless you.”

A graveside service will take place on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the Oak Ridge Memorial Park at 12:30pm with Rev. Tim McGhee officiating. Full military honors will be presented. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the charity of your choice or to St. Judes Children’s Research Hospital. www.holleygamble.com

