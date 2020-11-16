Brenda Sue Childs Walden, Kingston

Brenda Sue Childs Walden, age 70 of Kingston, passed away Saturday evening, November 14, 2020 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. She was a graduate of Roane County High School and worked at the Roane Hosiery Mill after high school, for many years and worked over 13 years at Kirby Manufacturing in Lenoir City. Brenda loved working Sudoku

puzzles and sewing, as well as crocheting.

Preceded in death by her parents, Jack Dempsey Childs and Frankie Maude

Grigsby Childs; brother, Edward Childs; and nephew, Eric Farmer.

SURVIVORS

Loving Husband of 51 years Bill Walden of Kingston

Daughter Brandy Walden of Kingston

Brother Gregory Frank Childs of Kingston

Sisters Elizabeth Farmer & husband, Edward of Thomasville, NC

Gail Sosa of Kingston

Several nieces, nephews, extended family and special friends

Graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm, Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Poplar Springs Cemetery with Rev. Randy Griffis officiating.

Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net .

Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

