City of Kingston to Close City Offices and Community Center

The City of Kingston, in response to the increasing number of COVID cases in the community, will close the city hall building and community center to the public effective this afternoon (November 16, 2020) at 4:30 p.m. until further notice.

Anyone needing assistance may contact the city by calling during normal business hours and they will assist you with whatever your need may be.

Water and tax payments can be made online at www.kingstontn.gov, by phone at 1-855-760-0922 or at the drop box located near the front entrance of city hall located at 900 Waterford Place.

If you have other documentation that you need to leave for city personnel, you may do so using the drop box as well. City employees will continue to be available to help customers:

Water services or taxes call (865) 376-2323 or email [email protected].

Police Services: for emergency, call 911, non-emergency call (865) 354-8045 or during business hours call the office at (865) 376-2081.

The health and well-being of our community is the City of Kingston’s greatest concern and officials appreciate your patience and understanding.

