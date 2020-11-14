Playoff Bracket Updates

Brad Jones 10 hours ago Featured, Sports Leave a comment 363 Views

For the first time since the TSSAA started the playoff format in 1970, the Oliver Springs Bobcats and the Coalfield Yellow Jackets will meet in the Quarterfinals of the state playoff system.

Coach Larry Green’s Bobcats made the long trek up to Roan Mountain tonight to take on the Highlanders of Cloudland, but had to do so without 5 key starters and a total of at least 10 players that had to sit out due to contract tracing earlier in the week.

Oliver Springs came away with the 24-20 win, while Coalfield took a 20-7 halftime lead over Greenback. Then saw that lead slip away after a 91-yard fumble return, but then marched right back down the field to take that lead back, 26-21 with 8:58 left in the game after a 31-yard TD run by Landon Lowe.

The Cherokees then marched down the field and it looked as though Coalfield was going to stop Greenback on Coalfield’s 31-yard line on a 4th and 16 play, however a pass down to the 3-yard line gave Greenback new life on 1st and goal with 3 minutes to go in the game.

The game came down to a 4th and 2 call by Greenback out of the Wildcat Package with number 55, Braden Matoy, who was stopped at the 1/2 yard line by the Yellow Jackets for their 2nd goal-line stand of the game with 2:35 remaining, but the Jackets had the ball on the 1/2 yard line, trying to run out the clock.

A 3rd down and 8 pass play, only Coalfield’s 2nd pass of the game, was thrown out of the end zone by Cole Hines to Seth Lowe which sealed the win for Coalfield. It was their first win over Greenback since the 2014 Quarterfinal Win at Cooper Field in Greenback.

Tickets will go on sale on Tuesday at 12pm for the game at Rochelle Field in Coalfield. Kickoff will be at 7pm on Friday night.

