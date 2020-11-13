Dorothy Wilson Rutherford, Clinton

Dorothy Wilson Rutherford passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the Morning Pointe Assisted Living in Clinton. She was born in Bowling Green, KY on June 1, 1929 to the late Roy and Jennie Brooks Wilson.

Dorothy lived is Lewisburg, KY until she went to Murray State University where she majored in Music. There she also met her husband of over 60 years, Bobby Frank Rutherford. Her major claim to fame was that she taught music and then Kindergarten at Clinton Elementary for numerous years, and she was a pianist and pipe organ player at First Baptist Church in Clinton. Her final days were spent at Morning Pointe in Clinton where she played the piano for all until the last couple of months of her life. Special thanks to all the workers at Morning Pointe for making my mother feel special during her time there. In addition to her parents, Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Frank Rutherford.

Survived by:

Children……………Donna Rutherford Roberts and husband David

Joseph Frank Rutherford and wife Julia

Douglas Wilson Rutherford and wife Jennifer

Grandchildren…..Dustin James Roberts, Derek Rutherford Roberts, Winston Rutherford, Sarah Rutherford Jimenez and Evan Rutherford

Great Grandchildren….Sagan Rutherford, Benjamin Roberts, Olivia Rutherford, Declan Roberts and Piper Roberts

Special Friends….Diana Thomason and Debbie Long

The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 15, 2020 from 12:00- 1:30PM. Graveside service will be held at Norris Memorial Garden on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 11:00AM with Rev. Marty Stooksbury officiating. The family ask that family and friends to wear a mask to both receiving and graveside.

