Stacy Boatright, Ten Mile

Stacy Boatright, age 80, of Ten Mile, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville. Stacy was born June 14th, 1940 in Bell County, Kentucky. He was a

member of Shiloh Baptist Church in Ten Mile. He was also a United States Army & Air Force veteran who served his country proudly.

Preceded in death by his parents, Millard & Mossie Boatright and Nancy Boatright; sister, Darlene.

SURVIVORS

Loving Wife of 57 yearsWanda Boatright of Ten Mile

Son & Daughter-in-lawTerry & Donna Boatright of Richmond, KY

GranddaughtersNicole Allison & husband, Matt of Indiana, PA

Tera Boatright of Caro, MI

Great-grandchildrenEmilee, Luc, Hayden, Braxton and Boone

A host of extended family and dear friends

Stacy treated everyone like a lifelong friend, and was the kindest soul anyone ever met.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 2:00 pm, Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service following at 2:00 pm, in the chapel with Rev. Adrian Jones officiating. Family & friends will

meet at 2:00 pm, Monday, November 23, 2020 at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery, 2200 E. Governor John Sevier Hwy., Knoxville, TN 37920 for full military honors conducted by the East Tennessee Veterans Honor

Guard.

Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston

is in charge of all the arrangements.

