Board of Control holds November meeting at Siegel High School

Brad Jones 9 hours ago Featured, Sports Leave a comment 104 Views

Appeals heard from schools regarding district and region alignments for next classification cycle

November 12, 2020

The TSSAA Board of Control met on Thursday, November 12 at Siegel High School in Murfreesboro.

The Board heard an update on the recent fall sport tournament events in golf, volleyball, girls’ soccer, cross country and the upcoming cheer/dance and state football championships.

The Board approved a proposal from Sullivan South High School that the region basketball tournaments be played at the higher seed’s home court for the entire tournament during the 2020-21 school year due to COVID-19. The Board also voted that schools will play district tournament games at the higher seed’s home court.

The Board of Control took action to welcome two new schools to the association.

West Ridge High School is a new school scheduled to open in August 2021 in Blountville, as Sullivan County Schools consolidate the schools at Sullivan Central, Sullivan North, and Sullivan South. They were approved for membership by the Board. West Ridge was included in the upcoming two-year classification cycle and initially placed in Class 5A in football based on the projected enrollment submitted to the state office of 1448 students for the 2021-22 school year. After hearing from the principal of the new school, the Board voted that the projection should only be based on currently available information and not be influenced by anticipated reductions in community population. The enrollment figure accepted by the Board was 1545 which will place the school in Class 6A in football. West Ridge was already in the largest class in all other sports.

The Board approved the request of United Christian Academy for TSSAA membership. It is a small Category 2 independent school with approximately 25-30 students in grades 9-12. They plan to compete in DII in bowling, cross country, golf, tennis, and track and field. The Board also approved their request to form a cooperative agreement with Bradley Central High School since the closest independent school to them is in the Chattanooga area.

Multiple appeals were presented to the Board from member schools in regards to their placement in districts and regions for the next classification cycle (2021-22 through 2022-23). The minutes from the meeting and results of all appeals are contained in the attachment below.

Documents Board of Control Minutes (November 12, 2020) (PDF)

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

ORPD INCREASES SEAT BELT ENFORCEMENT DURING NATIONAL “CLICK IT OR TICKET” MOBILIZATION

OAK RIDGE, TENN. – As the Thanksgiving holiday approaches and more drivers hit the roads, …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2020, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: