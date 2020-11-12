Buddy Mack Poole Sr, Chattanooga (formerly of Rockwood)

News Department 17 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 135 Views

Mr. Buddy Mack Poole, Sr., age 87, a resident of Chattanooga, Tennessee, a former longtime resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020 in Chattanooga. He was born January 19, 1933 in Emory Gap (Roane County), Tennessee. Mr. Poole was a member of the Rockwood Church of Christ and was a retired salesman with Merita Bakery. Buddy was a member of the Roane County Bowling Club for many years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Troy Lee Poole & Charlene Suddath Poole; sons, Jack Poole and Buddy Poole, Jr.; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jack & Carrie Reed. Survivors include: Wife:Carol Poole of Chattanooga, TN Daughter:Shirley Rainey of Oliver Springs, TN Step-Son:Samuel Kirkpatrick of MT Daughters-in-law:Teresa Moore of Kingston, TN Linda Poole of Kingston, TN A host of Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren Brothers:Larry Poole of Kingston, TN Gary Poole of Kingston, TN Sisters:Virginia Fritts of Rockwood, TN Mary Ann Poole of Harriman, TN And several other relatives and friends.  

Private graveside services and interment will be held in the Odd Fellows Cemetery, Rockwood, Tennessee. Friends may come by Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, Tennessee during business hours to sign the register book. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mr. Buddy Mack Poole, Sr.

About News Department

Check Also

Kenneth D. “Kenny” Cooper, Sunbright

Mr. Kenneth D. “Kenny” Cooper, age 67 of Sunbright, passed away Monday November 9, 2020 at his home with his family by his side. He attended the First Baptist Church in Sunbright.    He was preceded in death by his parents: Kenneth and Evelyn “Muck” Brown Cooper. One sister and brother-in-law: Peggy and Royal Dixon. One nephew: Scottie Dixon. Two brothers-in-law: Bob Phillips and Junior Langley. And one sister-in-law: Sandra Reeder.    He is survived by his wife: Carla Reeder Cooper. Eight children: Kendra and Steven Haney, Ashley Gunter, Kory Cooper, Dustin and Heather Weaver, Chelsea Weaver, Kenneth Cooper, Jr. and Jessie Rainey, Ayden Cooper, and Dray Cooper. Eight grandchildren: Brianna Tawheed, Natalie Tawheed, Emerson Weaver, Zarria Martin, Karlie Weaver, Melanie Cooper, Nalaya Gunter, and Elias Cooper. Four sisters and two brothers-in-law: Pat and Herb Judkins, Joann and Charles Webb, Virginia “Jinky” Langley, and Sandy Phillips. A special friend: Bella Boo, along with a host of nieces, nephews and other family, friends, and loved ones.    The family will receive friends Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg from 5:00 to 8:00 PM. Graveside services will be Friday, November 13, 2020 at 1:00 in Mt. Vernon Cemetery in Burrville. Rev. Michael Hammonds, Rev. Herb Judkins, and Rev. Charles Webb will be officiating.   Condolences may be sent to the family at, www.davisfuneralhomes.com.    Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg, is honored to serve the Cooper family. 

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2020, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: