Buddy Mack Poole Sr, Chattanooga (formerly of Rockwood)

Mr. Buddy Mack Poole, Sr., age 87, a resident of Chattanooga, Tennessee, a former longtime resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020 in Chattanooga. He was born January 19, 1933 in Emory Gap (Roane County), Tennessee. Mr. Poole was a member of the Rockwood Church of Christ and was a retired salesman with Merita Bakery. Buddy was a member of the Roane County Bowling Club for many years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Troy Lee Poole & Charlene Suddath Poole; sons, Jack Poole and Buddy Poole, Jr.; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jack & Carrie Reed. Survivors include: Wife:Carol Poole of Chattanooga, TN Daughter:Shirley Rainey of Oliver Springs, TN Step-Son:Samuel Kirkpatrick of MT Daughters-in-law:Teresa Moore of Kingston, TN Linda Poole of Kingston, TN A host of Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren Brothers:Larry Poole of Kingston, TN Gary Poole of Kingston, TN Sisters:Virginia Fritts of Rockwood, TN Mary Ann Poole of Harriman, TN And several other relatives and friends.

Private graveside services and interment will be held in the Odd Fellows Cemetery, Rockwood, Tennessee. Friends may come by Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, Tennessee during business hours to sign the register book. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mr. Buddy Mack Poole, Sr.

