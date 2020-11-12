Drone class to take flight this spring at Roane State

A new class in piloting small unmanned aircraft, better known as drones, takes flight this spring at Roane State Community College.

The three credit-hour class – AERO 1030 W01 – prepares students to take the Federal Aviation Administration’s Part 107 Remote Pilot Aeronautical Knowledge test to obtain FAA certification.

Dr. Matt Waters, associate professor of Mass Communications, is the instructor for the 15-week class, which will be offered completely online.

“This class is designed for people who need certification to fly drones commercially,” Waters said, “and that can include safety officers, structural inspectors, professional videographers and even students who are interested in pursuing aeronautics as a career.”

Waters has included basic drone flight training as a part of the news-gathering experience in mass communications classes since 2017.

Topics include regulations, loading and performance, and small unmanned aircraft operations. The FAA Remote Pilot Certificate must be completed during the course at student expense.

Students will learn how to identify sources of weather information, airspace classifications and flight restrictions. They’ll also learn about radio communication procedures, airport operations and preflight inspection procedures.

The class will run online from January 19 until May 7, 2021. The Course Reference Number is 14333. There is a textbook for the course titled “Remote Pilot 2020 TEST PREP” available at the college bookstore.

Spring 2021 registration opened on November 9. New students can apply for admission at Roane State by visiting roanestate.edu/apply. The course schedule can be viewed online at roanestate.edu/schedule.

