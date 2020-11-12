Drone class to take flight this spring at Roane State

Brad Jones 27 mins ago Featured, News Leave a comment 29 Views

A new class in piloting small unmanned aircraft, better known as drones, takes flight this spring at Roane State Community College.

The three credit-hour class – AERO 1030 W01 – prepares students to take the Federal Aviation Administration’s Part 107 Remote Pilot Aeronautical Knowledge test to obtain FAA certification.

Dr. Matt Waters, associate professor of Mass Communications, is the instructor for the 15-week class, which will be offered completely online.

“This class is designed for people who need certification to fly drones commercially,” Waters said, “and that can include safety officers, structural inspectors, professional videographers and even students who are interested in pursuing aeronautics as a career.”

Waters has included basic drone flight training as a part of the news-gathering experience in mass communications classes since 2017.

Topics include regulations, loading and performance, and small unmanned aircraft operations. The FAA Remote Pilot Certificate must be completed during the course at student expense.

Students will learn how to identify sources of weather information, airspace classifications and flight restrictions. They’ll also learn about radio communication procedures, airport operations and preflight inspection procedures.

The class will run online from January 19 until May 7, 2021. The Course Reference Number is 14333. There is a textbook for the course titled “Remote Pilot 2020 TEST PREP” available at the college bookstore.

Spring 2021 registration opened on November 9. New students can apply for admission at Roane State by visiting roanestate.edu/apply. The course schedule can be viewed online at roanestate.edu/schedule.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

REU to close Lobbies in Rockwood and Kingston after Spike in COVID-19 Cases

Due to the increase in COVID numbers in our county, Rockwood Electric Utility will be …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2020, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: