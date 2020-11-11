Phyllis Jean Clark, Kingston

Phyllis Jean Clark, age 83, of Kingston, passed away November 10, 2020 after a long brave battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Phyllis was born in Terre Haute Indiana and lived most of her life in Kingston Tennessee with her loved ones. She attended and volunteered at Cedar Grove Church for many years.

She retired after working over 30 years at Tennelec/Oxford in Oak Ridge and Kingston Water Department after retirement. She was loved by family and friends and her sweet smile will always be remembered.

She is preceded in death by her parents Otto Bernard Grindle and Mabel Esther Grindle, brothers Bernard Grindle, Charles Grindle, the love of her life Richard Lee Clark, Sr. and daughter Claudia Jean Brewer. She is

survived by her sister, brothers and sisters-in-law Mae Ferres of Terre Haute IN, Michael (Sandra) Grindle of Rosedale IN, Jean Grindle of Terre Haute IN, Terry Grindle (Melinda) of Terre Haute and several nieces

and nephews. She is survived by her daughters Judy Lynn Ross and special friend Bill Chambers of Terre Haute IN, Lou Ann Demirjian (Daniel) of Farragut TN, Cheryl Faye Hall (Kenneth) of Lenoir City TN and son

‘Rick’ Richard Lee Clark, Jr (Tiffany) of Kingston TN.

She is survived by grand/great-grandchildren William (Jessica) Ross and son Roman of Terre Haute IN, Rachael Crabb and daughters Madison Bagley, Ashlyn Crabb and son Charlie Crabb of Terre Haute IN, Kelly (Brett) Kattesh and daughter Alice and son Jack

Kattesh of Johnson City TN, Ashley (Chris) Hartmon and sons Malachi Hall, Brayden and Hunter Hartman

of Lenoir City TN, Jennifer (Jay) Morello and sons Owen, Chase, Dean of Lenoir City TN, Kendra Hall and

Cory Watson and daughters Natalie and Chloe Watson of Oak Ridge TN, Stephanie (Luke) Comer and

daughters Haleigh Clark, Elora Smith, Lilly Smith, Olivia Comer of Maryville TN, Taylor (Rachael)

Rana-Drake and daughter River of Rockwood TN, Jeannie Brewer and son Jacob Kingston TN, Hollie

Montero and daughter Brooke Montero of Baton Rouge LA, LeAnn Michelle Demirjian of Baton Rouge LA

and sons Sabastian Demirjian and Aidan Holsten of Franklinton LA, Scott (Lauren) Demirjian and sons

Cayden Smeltzer and Greyson Demirjian of Cleveland TN.



In lieu of flowers the family requests donation be made to Alzheimer’s Tennessee, Inc. East TN Office 5801

Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919.

Due to the current COVID 19 Pandemic, the family requires masks and social distancing.

The family will receive friends 1:00 pm until 2:30 pm Friday, November 13, 2020 at Kyker Funeral Home in Kingston with the funeral to follow at 2:30. Brother Kenny Plemons officiating. Burial at Cedar Grove Cemetery.

Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Clark Family. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

