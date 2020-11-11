Kenneth D. “Kenny” Cooper, Sunbright

Mr. Kenneth D. “Kenny” Cooper, age 67 of Sunbright, passed away Monday November 9, 2020 at his home with his family by his side. He attended the First Baptist Church in Sunbright.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Kenneth and Evelyn “Muck” Brown Cooper. One sister and brother-in-law: Peggy and Royal Dixon. One nephew: Scottie Dixon. Two brothers-in-law: Bob Phillips and Junior Langley. And one sister-in-law: Sandra Reeder.

He is survived by his wife: Carla Reeder Cooper. Eight children: Kendra and Steven Haney, Ashley Gunter, Kory Cooper, Dustin and Heather Weaver, Chelsea Weaver, Kenneth Cooper, Jr. and Jessie Rainey, Ayden Cooper, and Dray Cooper. Eight grandchildren: Brianna Tawheed, Natalie Tawheed, Emerson Weaver, Zarria Martin, Karlie Weaver, Melanie Cooper, Nalaya Gunter, and Elias Cooper. Four sisters and two brothers-in-law: Pat and Herb Judkins, Joann and Charles Webb, Virginia “Jinky” Langley, and Sandy Phillips. A special friend: Bella Boo, along with a host of nieces, nephews and other family, friends, and loved ones.

The family will receive friends Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg from 5:00 to 8:00 PM. Graveside services will be Friday, November 13, 2020 at 1:00 in Mt. Vernon Cemetery in Burrville. Rev. Michael Hammonds, Rev. Herb Judkins, and Rev. Charles Webb will be officiating. Condolences may be sent to the family at, www.davisfuneralhomes.com.

Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg, is honored to serve the Cooper family.

