Wiley Alexander Brackett Sr, Kingston

Wiley Alexander Brackett, Sr., age 73, of Kingston, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020 at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville after a courageous battle with COVID. He was born February 17, 1947 in Kingston and has been a lifelong resident of Roane County. He was an active member of Liberty Baptist Church in Kingston and also a 32nd degree Master Mason with the Kingston Masonic Lodge No.38 and a member of the Kerbela Shriners in Knoxville. He retired as a General Foreman from the Y-12 Nuclear Plant with over 33 years of service. Wiley was always very supportive when it came to community sports. He coached Little League Football for over 15 years. Wiley had served proudly as a Councilman for the City of Kingston since 2018. He loved his grandchildren and was known by most children as Papaw Wiley.

Preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Delores Ann Brackett; daughters, Mary “Cricket” Wilkins, Paula Hall; grandson, Billy Kagley; parents, Thomas Henry Brackett & Willie Rachel Herrell Brackett; brothers, Claude & Larry Brackett; sister, Carrie Lee Williams; brother-in-law, Lonnie Tolliver. SurvivorsChildrenWiley Brackett II & wife, Ashlee of Spring City David Brackett & wife, Felicia of Kingston Rachel Brown & husband, Keith of Kingston Amy Mullins & husband, John of Kingston BrotherPaul Brackett & wife, Rose of Kingston SistersGeraldine Hagler of Kingston Virginia Fields of Smyrna 16 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchildSisters-in-law Jennie Brackett of Harriman Kay Tolliver of Kingston Marsha Martin of Kingston Brothers-in-law Richard Ramsey & wife, Charlene Robert Ramsey & wife Sue Mike Ramsey & wife, Peggy Charlie Ramsey & wife, Ada … all of Knoxville

A host of nieces, nephews, extended family members and many special friends who will miss Wiley very much.

Due to the pandemic and social distancing, the family will have a drive-by receiving of friends Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 1:00-2:00 pm, at Liberty Baptist Church with drive-in service beginning promptly at 2:00 pm, with Rev. Randy Griffis officiating. Interment will follow the service at Calvary-Hazelwood Cemetery. Those wishing to sign register book can do so online at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.

Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of the arrangements.

