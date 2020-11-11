Oak Ridge Approved Plans to create A Downtown Oak Ridge Area

Wilson Street is in the foreground of this picture taken in 2018.

Parts of this story come from Ben Pounds article in the Oak Ridger

The Oak Ridge City Council approved plans to create a “Downtown
Oak Ridge” area on Monday night. The proposed development would
require the rezoning of 14 acres of land along Wilson Street, and is
aimed at providing Oak Ridge something it has never had, and that is a
traditional downtown area.

Plans for a downtown area in Oak Ridge have some in the community excited for the growth.

Previous development plans have highlighted the need for a central downtown that can leverage new businesses and foster a stronger sense of identity and community; from the 1988 Comprehensive Plan, to the City Center Plan in 2000, and most recently in the 2019 Oak Ridge City Blueprint and amendments to the Main Street development plan.

According to the Oak Ridger, “We have a lot of people in our community who really want to see a true downtown, and I think this is one of our best first steps,” Council member Jim Dodson said.

Dodson, who is also a Planning Commission member, made the motion to approve the zone. Rick Chinn, mayor pro tem and a commercial real estate developer seconded. He was previously the chairman of a stakeholders’ committee for the Wilson Street area.

The zoning code changes will need to be approved a second time by City Council to go into effect.

The idea of a downtown Oak Ridge area has been the subject of several studies and conceptual designs.

Wilson Street runs between the Japanese restaurant Kume on its South Rutgers Avenue side and the Mexican restaurant El Cantarito on its South Tulane Avenue side. The area has multiple landowners with some vacant land and some existing buildings. 

Blasius said the new zoning would not require any changes for anyone already operating a business in the area, just giving them and anyone who wants to move to the area new options for redeveloping.


