David Wayne Goodman, Clinton

David Wayne Goodman, age 54 of Clinton, Tennessee, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020 at his home. David was born February 1, 1966 in Oak Ridge, Tennessee to the late William and Barbara Jean Hatmaker Goodman. He attended the Rocky Top Worship Center. David loved playing the drums and spending time with his grandbabies. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother, Greg Lowe, sister-in-law, Anita Knight, mother and father-in-law, Ann & Joe Hembree.
Survivors
Daughter Tara Waver & Fiance Jason Phillips Clinton
Step Parents Roger & Teri Lowe Clinton
Brothers Gregory John Knight
Robbie Lowe & Rhonda
Tony Lowe & Karen
Ronnie Lowe & Kelly
Sisters Sherry Earl
Kelly Lowe
Kelly Goodman
Jennifer Smith
Grandchildren Deacon Weaver, Josie Gray and Bailey Phillips
Several Brother and Sister-in-laws, Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and Many Friends.
Visitation: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Wednesday, November 11, 2020 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home chapel.
Celebration Of Life: 8:00 PM, Wednesday, November 11, 2020 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Chris Tackett and Stan Kaison officiating.
