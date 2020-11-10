David Wayne Goodman, Clinton

News Department 23 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 121 Views

David Wayne Goodman, age 54 of Clinton, Tennessee, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020 at his home. David was born February 1, 1966 in Oak Ridge, Tennessee to the late William and Barbara Jean Hatmaker Goodman. He attended the Rocky Top Worship Center. David loved playing the drums and spending time with his grandbabies. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother, Greg Lowe, sister-in-law, Anita Knight, mother and father-in-law, Ann & Joe Hembree.

Survivors

Daughter                                 Tara Waver & Fiance Jason Phillips                           Clinton

Step Parents                            Roger & Teri Lowe                                                    Clinton

Brothers                                  Gregory John Knight

                                                Robbie Lowe & Rhonda

                                                Tony Lowe & Karen

                                                Ronnie Lowe & Kelly

Sisters                                      Sherry Earl

                                                Kelly Lowe

                                                Kelly Goodman

                                                Jennifer Smith

Grandchildren                         Deacon Weaver, Josie Gray and Bailey Phillips

Several Brother and Sister-in-laws, Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and Many Friends.

Visitation: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Wednesday, November 11, 2020 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home chapel.

Celebration Of Life:  8:00 PM, Wednesday, November 11, 2020 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Chris Tackett and Stan Kaison officiating.

You may also view David’s guestbook online at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com 

Hatmaker Funeral Home Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.

About News Department

Check Also

Betty Lane Viar, Harriman

Mrs. Betty Lane Viar, age 86 of Harriman, passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2020, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: