David Wayne Goodman, Clinton

David Wayne Goodman, age 54 of Clinton, Tennessee, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020 at his home. David was born February 1, 1966 in Oak Ridge, Tennessee to the late William and Barbara Jean Hatmaker Goodman. He attended the Rocky Top Worship Center. David loved playing the drums and spending time with his grandbabies. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother, Greg Lowe, sister-in-law, Anita Knight, mother and father-in-law, Ann & Joe Hembree.

Survivors

Daughter Tara Waver & Fiance Jason Phillips Clinton

Step Parents Roger & Teri Lowe Clinton

Brothers Gregory John Knight

Robbie Lowe & Rhonda

Tony Lowe & Karen

Ronnie Lowe & Kelly

Sisters Sherry Earl

Kelly Lowe

Kelly Goodman

Jennifer Smith

Grandchildren Deacon Weaver, Josie Gray and Bailey Phillips

Several Brother and Sister-in-laws, Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and Many Friends.

Visitation: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Wednesday, November 11, 2020 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home chapel.

Celebration Of Life: 8:00 PM, Wednesday, November 11, 2020 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Chris Tackett and Stan Kaison officiating.

You may also view David’s guestbook online at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com

Hatmaker Funeral Home Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.

