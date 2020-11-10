Vickie Diane Pinthanond, Knoxville

Vickie Diane Pinthanond, age 66, born November 27, 1953 in Knoxville, Tennessee, was called to her heavenly home to be with the Lord and her loving parents Imogene and Raymond Mynatt, family, and many fur babies. She was a devoted wife, mother, Nanny, and friend.

For a year now, she has fought a long, hard battle with cancer. She passed on November 5, 2020, in the presence of her loved ones and precious friend, Dawn Chilson.

Vickie is survived by her husband Hershel (Punky) Herrell; son Siam Pinthanond and wife Danielle; daughter Kattrea Fulton and husband Roy; beloved grandchildren Karsin, Emma, Ruger, Kane, and Pheonix; her brothers Ricky Wise (Tammy), Sherrill Wise (Tammy); James Wise (Karen); mother-in-law Mary Herrell; brother-in-law Jeff Herrell (Kim and family); and her devoted, loving dog Jake.

Vickie was known for her strong-will and extraordinary taste in fashion and life. Her family and grandchildren were her heart and soul. She was a fun-loving and giving person that would do anything for anyone. Her favorite things were loving any and all animals, gardening, dancing, and her Starbucks coffee.

She will be forever in our hearts and truly missed. We will have a Memorial and Celebration of life to honor her on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City, Tennessee.

