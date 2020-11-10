Jimmie Hamby, Rockwood

Mr. Jimmie Hamby, age 96 of Rockwood, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the Roane Medical Center in Harriman, TN. He was a lifetime deacon at First Baptist Church in Rockwood, TN.

Jimmie loved to do yard work, work on the farm, go fishing, hunting, and work in the garden. He was a strong advocate for politics and sports. He was also the owner of Hamby Milk Company, through the Sealtest Milk Company. He retired as an Engineering Aid II from the Tennessee Department of Transportation. He was a member of the Lion’s club and the Rockwood Masonic Lodge.

He is preceded in death by his first wife; Leslie Clark Hamby; Parents: Gib and Sallie Hamby; Brothers: William Anton Hamby, Kenneth Hamby (Bonnie), Gilbert Winfrey “Wimp” Hamby; and special aunt: Jimmie. He is survived by:

Wife: Charlotte Hamby of Rockwood, TN

Children: Gil Hamby (Jane) of Rockwood, TN

Melissa Ashby (Kyle) of Winchester, TN

Kim Smith (Scotty) of Rockwood, TN

Grandchildren: Tessa, Michael, Jamie, Carter (June), Rachel, Jackson, Sydney, Maddie, and Peyton

9 Great Grandchildren

Sister: Marjorie Ruth Burdette of Rockwood, TN

Sister-in-law: Polly Hamby of Rockwood, TN

And several nieces, nephews, and other extended family members.

The family will receive friends on Monday, November 9th, 2020 from 1:00-2:00 pm in the chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, Tn. The family asks that those in attendance, please wear a mask or face covering. Graveside and interment service will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood with Pastor Marty Shadoan officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the First Baptist Church in Rockwood.

Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Jimmie Hamby.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

