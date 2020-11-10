Betty Lane Viar, Harriman

Mrs. Betty Lane Viar, age 86 of Harriman, passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Roane Medical Center. She was born on November 5th, 1934. She is preceded in death by her parents: James And Sallie Lane, first husband; David Claybourne, second husband; Frank Viar, Sisters; Lula Mae Keener and Gertrude Snow, Brothers; Charles, Clyde, J.T., and Bobby Lane .

She is survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends.

The family will receive friends at Evans Mortuary on Tuesday, November 10th, 2020 from 11:00am-12:00pm. A graveside service will follow directly after at Roane Memorial Gardens.

Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Betty Lane Viar.

