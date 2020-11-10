Sue Melton Ooten, Rockwood

Ms. Sue Melton Ooten, age 73, of Rockwood, TN passed away at Roane Medical Center on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. She was of the Christian faith and enjoyed spending time with her family, going on trips, going to horse races, and her scratch-offs. She also loved her birds and dog. She had a really good life; she really loved and was very proud of her daughters.

She was proceeded in death by her parents: A.B Melton, and Nellie King Melton. She is survived by:

Daughters: Tiffaney and (Billy) Barry of Harriman, TN

Sydney and (John) Cook of Loudon, TN

Grandchildren: Bryan Williams of Harriman, TN

Britni Barry Harriman, TN

Kristen Patterson of Mt. Juliet, TN

Kaylee Patterson of Loudon, TN

3 Great-Grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She left behind many close friends at the Pythian Lodge

Her wishes of cremation are being honored with a celebration of life to be announced at A later date. The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association and Relay for Life. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Ms. Sue Melton Ooten.

