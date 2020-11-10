Omer Henry, Rockwood

Obituaries

Mr. Omer Henry, 73, of Rockwood passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Roane Medical Center in Harriman.

He is preceded in death by his wife: Brenda Henry.

Parents: Hughlen & Lorenda Henry

Five brothers: Clayton, Harley, J.E., Otis, and George Ed Henry.

Three sisters: Mary Stiles, Anna Lou Hall, and Opal Jolly.

Grandchild: Dreven Lofty.

He is survived by his son: Roger Henry.

Daughter & son-in-law: Tina & Ronnie Williams.

Seven grandchildren: Stephanie & husband Jason Bagnell, Brittany and husband Nathan Hunter, Reygun Henry, Ron Williams, Drake Lofty, Zack Henry, and Brenda Sue Henry Gregory.

And several nieces, nephews and friends.

The arrangements are incomplete at this time.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the Henry family.

