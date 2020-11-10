A message from Ron Woody about Veterans Day 2020

Tomorrow will be November the 11th, 2020, Veteran’s Day, formally Armistice Day which noted the end of World War I in 1918. The celebration of the end of War I with Armistice changed to honoring all U.S. military veterans with Veteran’s Day in 1954.

Most everyone knows a veteran, and many families have veterans as their family members. Personally, my father and youngest brother are veterans. If not a family member, it’s a neighbor or fellow employee. These men and women sacrificed much to allow us to have freedom we enjoy daily.

Veteran’s Day is a day that we should all pause and say “Thank you” to our veterans.

We have few World War II veterans remaining with us which are a part of what we know as the Greatest Generation. We owe these men and women a great deal of gratitude.

Since WWII, we have had some 40 wars or conflicts throughout the world that the United States has had some involvement.

To all the men and women who have served I say “Thank you”, and from your County Government we say “Thank you.”

This past Monday, my good friend, Melvin Page, was in the Courthouse. Melvin had been a previous bailiff serving the county after other careers. Melvin was drafted for the Vietnam War in 1966. On January 4, 1968, Platoon Sergeant Page had to call in a napalm strike on his position and platoon. The strike burned over 90% of his body with second and third degree burns. Melvin had already taken three (3) rounds from an AK47 which, his doctors said “No man should have survived,” and he had also been hit with shrapnel from a RPG. Melvin was put in a body bag, and before it was completely zipped up, he prayed to God “Don’t let them zip this bag on me.” Melvin moved his arm. Melvin had also been doused with Agent Orange.

When I talked to Melvin yesterday he said “I have had a pretty good ride.” There are many other veterans’ stories and wounds, both external and internal, our men and women brought home.

Thank you Melvin again for all your service, and thanks to all our veterans.
Citizens, if you see a veteran, thank him/her for their service.

