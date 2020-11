The city of Kingston announced this morning that City Councilman Wiley Brackett had passed away.

The City of Kingston sends our prayers and heartfelt condolences to the family of Councilmember Wiley Brackett. He was a man of integrity, conviction and good humor, and a friend to all who had the pleasure of knowing him. We will always be grateful for his service, and will remember him fondly.

Out of respect, tonight’s City Council meeting has been postponed until Tuesday the 17th at 6:00 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/City-of-Kingston-TN-132111240199394

