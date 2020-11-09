Henry “Spud” Disney, Oliver Springs

Henry “Spud” Disney, age 62 of Oliver Springs passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020 at UT Medical Center.

He enjoyed fishing, camping and spending time with his family and friends.  He was a coal miner having worked in the mines at Windrock and was also a cabinet maker.  Henry was a member of Beech Park Baptist Church.  He is preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Georgia Phillips Disney and two brothers, Bill and Ray Disney.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Clara Disney

Children, Mitchell Disney and wife Amanda and Leeann Reynolds and husband Steve

Grandchildren, Joshua and Matthew Disney, Kimberly Peters and Halie and Dalton Reynolds

Sister, Rena’ Gillespie, Kentucky

Brother, Doyle Allen Disney (Lolita) Oliver Springs

Several nieces, nephews and other family members and friends

Cremation was chosen with a Celebration of Life Service to be at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to Jackson Funeral Services or the Oliver Springs Youth Club.

