Raymond England, Oliver Springs

Mr. Raymond England, age 83 of Oliver Springs passed away at River Grove Health and Rehabilitation Center in Loudon on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. He attended the Church of God of Prophecy in Oliver Springs and enjoyed gardening. He loved hunting and fishing and just being outdoors.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mabel England; parents, Tommy and Minnie Haney;

Daughter, Lavonna England.

He is survived by his son, Aaron and wife Randa;

Grandchildren, Kalleen, Briar, and Deanna;

Step-children, Pat Crowe, David Harper, Tony Harper, and Frances Buck;

Several step-grandchildren;

Sister, Gail Brown;

Brother, Butch Haney;

Several nieces, nephews, and other family members and friends.

Cremation has been chosen with a Celebration of Life service to be held at a later date.

