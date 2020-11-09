Joseph Lynn Gilliam, 56

Joseph Lynn Gilliam died in his sleep on October 27, 2020. He was born to Joseph W. and Helen Farmer Gilliam April 20, 1964.

His work history included plumbing, carpentry, and truck driving. He enjoyed camping and fishing, playing his drums, riding motorcycles. He especially loved his dog Romeo. Joe was a believer in Jesus. He attended Oak Ridge High School.

He was preceded in death by parents, Helen and Jay Gilliam; grandparents, John and Fannie   Hamby and Arthur, Sr. and Mae Gilliam; brother-in-law, Gary Ogle; niece Janice Dennis. 

Survivors include sisters, Sue Ogle, Deckie (Tom) Conley; brothers, Jim Gilliam, all of Oak Ridge, Barney (Jen) Gilliam of Abilene, TX. Nieces and nephews are Kelly (Rodney) Herbert, Jennifer Gallagher, John Gilliam, Lisa Gilliam, Theo (Lorena) Ogle, Chrissy (Trae) Sweeten, Rachel Conley. Grand-nieces and nephews include Kasey, Courtney, Jackson, Cordelia, Darby, and one great-grand-niece, Sophia. He also had numerous aunts and uncles and cousins.

There will be no services. He will be cremated. Any memorials can be sent to Friends of the Oak Ridge Animal Shelter. 

