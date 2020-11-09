Norma June Wright, Harriman

Norma June Wright, 84 of Harriman, went to be with her Lord and Savior at home on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Heaven gained an amazing woman. She was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and friend to so many. June was born November 28, 1935 and attended Lee Village Baptist Church. Her life revolved around her kids and grandkids whom she loved dearly.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Arnold and Elizabeth Coker; nine siblings, and her beloved husband Billy Charles “B.C.” Wright. Survivors include her son, Tommy Wright; daughter and son-in-law, Sandy and Tony Watson; daughter and son-in-law Lisa and Bryan Qualls; grandchildren, Kaydi Wright; Kenzie Watson and Kendra and Cooper Qualls; special friends Sherry Shillings, Anita Hill, Barbara and Bonnie Watson.

The family will receive friends from 6pm until 8pm Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at the Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman. The funeral will follow at 8pm with Rev. Matt Cannon officiating. Interment 3pm Wednesday at the Roane Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Tennessee, Inc. East TN Office 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN. 37919. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

