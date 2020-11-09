Roane State student resources outlined for parents and families in new video series

Roane State has rolled out a new video series for parents and family members providing an overview of the college’s student resources. The effort is yet another step to make information more accessible during the pandemic.

The video series titled “Supporting Your Student” features several topics aimed at helping families better understand the college environment. Roane State’s library services, success coaches, business office, campus police, work placement programs, and the Learning Center, which provides a variety of tutoring services, are all included.

“The videos are short and to the point so we hope parents take a little time to watch all of them,” said Maria Gonzales, director of the college’s Office of Parent and Family Engagement.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic limited indoor crowd sizes, there were student orientations in advance of the fall semester “and parents were accompanying their students,” Gonzales explained. “We decided we needed parent-family orientations.”

Those sessions were held at the same time as student orientations and were growing in popularity, Gonzales said. “This would have been the third summer,” but the pandemic nixed those plans, she added.

The Office of Parent and Family Engagement decided to offer a series of videos that would cover the topics typically included in the parent-family orientations. “If parents understand the resources being offered at the college, they are better able to support their student while they are enrolled at Roane State,” Gonzales said.

Roane State is also unique in having a Parent and Family Portal that contains a wealth of easily accessible information of interest to parents. A video overview of the portal is also included with the new video series.

“We have so many parents who still don’t know there’s a portal just for them,” said Gonzales. “It provides articles and tips that can help parents and family members as they go through the college process with their student.” Through the portal, it is also possible to have access to grades, class schedule, account balances and other information if parents have their student’s approval.

Access to the “Supporting Your Student” video series and RSCC Parent and Family Portal is available at roanestate.edu/parents. This information is also accessible by clicking the “Parents” link in the main menu of Roane State’s website, roanestate.edu.

