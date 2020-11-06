Ronda Plemons, Atlanta, GA, (formally of Harriman)

Ms. Ronda Plemons, age 52, Of Atlanta, GA, formally of Harriman passed away November 3, 2020 at WellStar Medical Center in Atlanta.  She was of the Baptist faith.  Ronda loved to play and watch many different sports.   

She is preceded in death by her parents: Jackie & Patcelia Plemons.  

She is survived by two sons: Greg Letner and Brandon Skipper. Two grandsons: Elijah Dean and Riley Ray Skipper. Sister & brother-in-law: Shannon & Steve Conley. Niece: Niki Conley. Two aunts and a host of cousins and friends.  

The family will meet Monday, November 9, 2020 in Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood at 2:00 PM for graveside services with Bro. Ronnie Turpin officiating.   Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the Plemons family.  Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.davisfuneralhomes.com. 

