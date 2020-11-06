Oliver Springs Christmas Parade

The Town of Oliver Springs has announced the time and date for their 2020 Christmas Parade, on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at 6:00 pm.

The Parade line up will be at Arrowhead Park beginning at 5pm, where it will start and follow the usual route. If you would like to be in the parade please fill out the bottom and drop off at City Hall or email form to [email protected]. You can also mail it to the Town of Oliver Springs, Attn: Lisa Powell at P.O. Box 303, Oliver Springs, TN 37840. All forms have to be in by at least by December 3rd,2020. IF you have any questions, contact Lisa at 865-435-7722. Come join us and Merry Christmas!

Name of Business/School/Church/Fire Dept/Police-Sheriffs Dept:



___________________________________________________________________

Contact: __________________________________________________________

Phone: ___________________________________________________________

Name of Float: ___________________________________________________

Type of Float: ____________________________________________________

PRINTABLE FORM HERE

