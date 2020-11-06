The Tennessee Court of Appeals Strikes Down a Womans Claim For Class Action Status Against Y-12 Federal Credit Union

The Tennessee Court of Appeals on Thursday (November 5, 2020) struck down a claim by Daphne Saunders for Class Action Status against the Y-12 Federal Credit Union. Saunders filed a complaint against Y-12 Federal Credit Union, alleging breach of the parties’ banking contract. Saunders asserted that Y12 had charged excessive fees for items presented for payment from Saunders’s account that were returned due to insufficient funds. Saunders also alleged breach of the covenant of good faith and fair dealing and asserted that Y-12 had been unjustly enriched by charging excessive fees. Judge Don Elledge dismissed Ms. Saunders’s claims with prejudice, finding that Ms. Saunders had failed to state a claim upon which relief could be granted.

On Thursday, the Tennessee Court of Appeals affirmed Judge Don Elledge’s ruling.

The opinion read, On August 16, 2019, Ms. Saunders filed a “Class Action Complaint” in the Anderson County Circuit Court (“trial court”) against Y-12. Ms. Saunders asserted that 11/05/2020 she was filing the complaint on her own behalf as well as on behalf of those “similarly situated.” Ms. Saunders claimed that as a checking account customer of Y-12, she had, on occasion, been charged multiple overdraft fees concerning a single item presented for

payment in violation of the parties’ contract terms.

According to Ms. Saunders, her account agreement with Y-12 provided that when an item had been presented for payment and there were insufficient funds in the account to pay it, Y-12 could either pay or reject the item and charge a single overdraft fee of $32.00. Despite the contract language, Ms. Saunders alleged that Y-12 regularly charged two or more $32.00 overdraft fees on a single item in order to “unlawfully maximize[] its already profitable NSF [non-sufficient funds] Fee revenue by using deceptive practices that also violate the terms of its account documents.” Ms. Saunders provided exemplars from her accounts of electronic payment charges to specific payees that were rejected by Y-12 on multiple dates, allegedly with an overdraft fee charged for each attempt to process, despite the fact that Ms. Saunders had not requested that the items be reprocessed.

Ms. Saunders further asserted that “if Y-12 reprocesses an instruction for payment, it is still the same item. Y-12’s reprocessing is simply another attempt to effectuate an accountholder’s original request for payment.” In support of her contention, Ms. Saunders provided examples from other banks’ account contracts, which included such language as “[b]ecause we may charge a service fee for an NSF item each time it is presented, we may charge you more than one service fee for any given item.” Ms. Saunders averred that her contract with Y-12 contained no such language.

Ms. Saunders claimed that a class should be certified that consisted of “[a]ll

citizens of Tennessee who were Y-12 Federal Credit Union checking account holders who were charged multiple NSF Fees on the same item.” In addition to breach of contract, Ms. Saunders asserted claims of unjust enrichment and breach of the covenant of good faith and fair dealing on behalf of herself and the class. Ms. Saunders sought certification of the class, damages, pre- and post-judgment interest, and attorney’s fees.

Ms. Saunders attached a copy of her account agreement with Y-12 (“the

Contract”) to her complaint.

The Contract states in pertinent part: Payment of Overdrafts. If, on any day, the available funds in your share or deposit account are not sufficient to pay the full amount of a check, draft, transaction, or other item posted to your account plus any applicable fee (“overdraft”), we may pay or return the overdraft. The Credit Union’s determination of an insufficient available account balance may be made at any time between presentation and the Credit Union’s midnight deadline with only one (1) review of the account required. We are not required to notify you if your account does not have sufficient available funds to pay 3 – an overdraft. Your account may be subject to a charge for each overdraft regardless of whether we pay or return the overdraft.

The Contract further provides that the fee for such an overdraft will be “$32.00 each.”

On October 18, 2019, Y-12 filed a motion to dismiss pursuant to Tennessee Rule of Civil Procedure 12.02(6). Y-12 asserted that Ms. Saunders’s claims were preempted by the Federal Credit Union Act and the Truth in Savings Act as well as their implementing regulations. Y-12 also asserted that Ms. Saunders’s complaint failed to state a claim for breach of contract because she did not and cannot identify any language in the Membership and Account Agreement promising that Y-12 will assess an NSF fee only “once,” regardless of the number of times a merchant makes a payment request against [Ms. Saunders’s] account without money available to pay for it, or that the term “each” excludes a second or third payment request from the same merchant. Indeed, the Membership and Account Agreement says just the opposite: “[i]f, on any day, the available funds in your share or deposit account are not sufficient to pay the full amount of a check, draft, transaction, or other item posted to your account plus any applicable fee

(“overdraft”), we may . . . return the overdraft . . . . Your account may be subject to a charge for each overdraft regardless of whether we pay or return the overdraft.”

Y-12 further argued that Ms. Saunders could not state a claim for breach of the covenant of good faith and fair dealing in the absence of a breach of contract. In addition, Y-12 posited that Ms. Saunders could not state a claim for unjust enrichment because the parties had a valid and enforceable contract. Y-12 thus sought dismissal of Ms. Saunders’s claims with prejudice. Ms. Saunders filed a response in opposition to the motion.

On December 16, 2019, the trial court entered an order dismissing Ms. Saunders’s claims, determining that her complaint failed to state a claim upon which relief could be granted. The court incorporated its attached memorandum opinion, wherein the court found, inter alia, that pursuant to paragraph 14, subparagraph A of the Contract, if an item were presented for payment and there were insufficient funds in the account to pay

the item, Y-12 could pay or return the item. The court found that the Contract also provided that the account “may be subject to a charge for each overdraft” and that the overdraft fee would be $32.00 for each item. The court determined that the Contract was clear and unambiguous and had not been breached by Y-12. Moreover, the court concluded that Lambert v. Navy Fed. Credit Union, No. 1:19-CV-103-LO-MSN, 2019 WL 3843064, at *4 (E.D. Va. Aug. 14, 2019), was directly on point concerning this issue.

Ms. Saunders timely appealed.

