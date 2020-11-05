Winter Term returns to Roane State with additional courses

Brad Jones 8 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 79 Views

It’s back by popular demand, and this time with more courses. It’s the one-month long winter term at Roane State Community College, featuring 28 accelerated online classes.

Registration begins Monday, November 9, at roanestate.edu/winter. The term runs from December 14, 2020, through January 15, 2021. The last day to register is December 5. There will be two days off for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

The Winter Term ends the week before Spring Semester classes begin on January 19, 2021. The term can be an opportunity for students to boost grade point averages, finish college faster or lighten future course loads.

Last year, the inaugural winter term was described as a way to “succeed ahead of schedule.”

The upcoming 2020-2021 winter term includes classes in art, biology, business, chemistry, communication, English, history, math, music, sociology, Spanish, wellness, and more.

The term is considered part of either fall or spring semester. Students can select which semester’s GPA the term can count toward.

For most students, winter term is best considered part of the Spring 2021 semester. That option is more likely to have financial aid eligibility, officials said. Picking the fall semester is helpful for those wanting to increase their GPA.

Current Roane State students can contact their success coach or faculty advisor to get started.

Contact the One Stop site at [email protected] for all non-academic advising questions. For more information, visit roanestate.edu/winter.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Roane County Numbers are in

The one race that folks were watching in Roane County was the Rockwood City Council. …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2020, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: