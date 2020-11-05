Brandy Lynn Hanes, Clinton

Brandy Lynn Hanes, age 37 of Clinton, TN, passed away on November 3, 2020. She loved to craft and read. Brandy had a big heart and loved her daughters fiercely. Her family was her most important treasure and they will miss her greatly.

Brandy is survived and will be greatly missed by her husband, John Hanes; daughters, Johanna Hanes and Josephine Hanes; father, Robert Geist and his wife Janet of Texas; mother, Sheri Wolfe and her husband Kevin of New Tazwell, TN; sister, Eden Stotts; grandfather, Phil Todd, Jr.; grandmother, Gloria Hickman and her husband James; best friend who she loved like a sister, Rebecca Booth; godmother, Carole Lee Geist; and numerous other extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 7th from 2:00-4:00pm with a funeral service to follow. Online condolences for the family may be expressed at www.jonesmortuaryllc.com.

Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

