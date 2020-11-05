Gary Allen Stooksbury, Andersonville

Gary Allen Stooksbury, age 73 of Andersonville, TN, passed away at his home on November 1, 2020. Gary was a resident of Norris most of his life. He was a member of Sequoyah Baptist Church and taught Sunday school for several years. He was retired from K-25 after working there for 35 years. Gary loved sports and was very involved with his children’s athletic endeavors. He was an enthusiastic University of Tennessee and NAGAF fan.

In his downtime, Gary liked to farm and fish. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Artie Stooksbury; sisters, Alta Joan Stooksbury and Lucy Jane Stooksbury; and great-granddaughter, Abigail Keaton.

He is survived and will be greatly missed by his wife, Barbara Stooksbury; sons, Robert Allen Stooksbury (Faith) of New Mexico and John James Stooksbury of Andersonville, TN; daughters, Melissa Miller (Tim) of Andersonville, TN and Lora K. Pope (Klent) of Andersonville, TN; brothers, Russell Stooksbury (Glendora) of Andersonville, TN and Michael Stooksbury (Patti) of Maynardville, TN; grandchildren, Allison Tennessen, Kayla Miller, Sarah Keaton, John Zye Pope, Orey Pope and Justin Stooksbury; great-grandchildren, Tanner Miller, Kayleigh Hauck, Mia Hauck, Josh Keaton, Adria Keaton and Annleigh Keaton.

Services will be private per his wishes.

Online condolences for the family may be left at www.jonesmortuaryllc.com.

Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

