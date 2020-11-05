Albert Phillip Holder, 90

Albert Phillip Holder, age 90, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Joyce, who was his soulmate and love of his life. Phil spent 20 proud years in the United States Air Force and went on to also retire from the United States Postal Service. He was a long time member of Main Street Baptist Church. 

Sons                        Randal P. Holder & Wendi

                                 Lindsey Holder

Daughters               Kasandra Lynne Kuraydli & Haytham

                                Kimberly Baibus & Brian

Brother                     Joseph Holder

Grandchildren           Lauren Holder, Alison McIntosh, Anndia & Timmy Ismail, Ibrahim, Aboudi Rahman, Yehya & Jinan Kuraydli

Great Grandchildren  Isabella Effler

                                   Mackenzie Effler

Visitation: 5pm – 7pm Thursday, November 5, 2020 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel

Funeral Service: 7:00pm Thursday, November 5, 2020 at The Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Wayne Phillips Officiating.

Interment: Family and friend will meet at Hatmaker Funeral Home on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 12:15 noon to go in procession to the Oak Grove Cemetery in Lake City for a 1:00pm burial.

