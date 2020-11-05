Patricia Ann Hamby Lovelace, Maryville

News Department 9 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 86 Views

Ms. Patricia Ann Hamby Lovelace, age 60, of Maryville, TN passed away at home on Thursday, November 5, 2020. She loved going to church and sharing her love for God with her friends and family. She was a loving and caring mother and grandmother. Her children and grandchildren were her world. “God comes first, and God is number one,” was her way of walking through this life. She is preceded in death by her parents: Eugene Edward Hamby and Mattie (Lewis) Hamby Lovelace. She is survived by:

Sons: Justin Nelson and Paul Cox

Daughters:  Amanda Mincey and Tiffany Waters

Brother: Jimmy Lovelace

Sister: Lisa Lovelace

Stepfather: Billy Lovelace

And 15 Grandchildren.

The family will receive friends at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood TN in the chapel on Sunday, November 8, 2020 from 1:00 pm- 2:00 pm with the service starting at 2:00 pm with Harlan McBride officiating. Interment will follow at Millstone Cemetery with Bishop Eddie Garrett officiating. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Ms. Patricia Ann Hamby Lovelace

About News Department

Check Also

Mary “Margaret” Ledbetter, Oliver Springs

Heaven’s Gates were opened and her Savior welcomed Mary “Margaret” Ledbetter home to join in the …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2020, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: