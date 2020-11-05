Patricia Ann Hamby Lovelace, Maryville

Ms. Patricia Ann Hamby Lovelace, age 60, of Maryville, TN passed away at home on Thursday, November 5, 2020. She loved going to church and sharing her love for God with her friends and family. She was a loving and caring mother and grandmother. Her children and grandchildren were her world. “God comes first, and God is number one,” was her way of walking through this life. She is preceded in death by her parents: Eugene Edward Hamby and Mattie (Lewis) Hamby Lovelace. She is survived by:

Sons: Justin Nelson and Paul Cox

Daughters: Amanda Mincey and Tiffany Waters

Brother: Jimmy Lovelace

Sister: Lisa Lovelace

Stepfather: Billy Lovelace

And 15 Grandchildren.

The family will receive friends at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood TN in the chapel on Sunday, November 8, 2020 from 1:00 pm- 2:00 pm with the service starting at 2:00 pm with Harlan McBride officiating. Interment will follow at Millstone Cemetery with Bishop Eddie Garrett officiating. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Ms. Patricia Ann Hamby Lovelace

