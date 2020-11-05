Alex Lee Fagan, Memphis (formerly of Oak Ridge)

Alex Lee Fagan, son of Lisa Fagan, brother of Andy Linville, Cory Fagan, Kylah Barnes, and Kelci Fagan, passed away peacefully Saturday, October 31, 2020.

Alex was a mobile app developer and worked for Banyan Labs in Memphis. He recently discovered his talent for this and loved it. He had a very bright future in his newly chosen field and was well respected and loved by his peers. Alex was an amazing person. He was beautiful inside and out and would help anyone that asked for it. He was a great friend if you were lucky to be his friend. After graduating from Oak Ridge High School Alex attended Middle Tennessee State University but was a lifelong Kentucky Wildcat fan.

He grew up in Oak Ridge and played basketball for the Boys Club, Jefferson Middle School and Oak Ridge High School. He was an incredible athlete, baseball or basketball. Left-handed and tall, despite his thin frame he could make things happen on the basketball court and could shoot three’s with ease. He never stopped shooting those three’s.

He is terribly missed by his mother, brothers, grandmother, sisters, and other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Larry Baker; his father, Mike Fagan; his grandmother, Joan Cox; and his best friend, Tony Phillips.

He is survived by his mother, Lisa Fagan. Brothers, Andy and Rebeca Linville and their children Colin and Rowan, and Cory and Kasey Fagan and their son Aiden. Sisters, Kylah Barnes and Kelci Fagan. Grandmother, Barbara Baker. Aunts, uncles, and cousins, and so many special friends including, Roy Yates, Alex Marston, Stacey and Travis Books, Demarcus Williams and all his co-workers and friends at Persevere and Banyan Labs.

The family is planning an outside memorial service at the Quarry on the west end of Oak Ridge. Details will be posted later.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: Persevere, 4147 Willow Lake Blvd., Memphis, TN 38118 in his name.

Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg, is honored to serve Fagan family.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

