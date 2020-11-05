Quick Guide: how to buy tickets & watch football playoff games this Friday

BlueCross Bowl Championships to be held Dec. 3-5

November 4, 2020

It’s finally here! This Friday night, more than 200 teams begin the quest to reach the BlueCross Bowl in Cookeville. Tickets are going quick, and with the capacity limits in place due to COVID-19, many venues will sell out for not only first round games, but throughout the playoffs.

At Noon central time on Tuesday, all ticket links were published to the TSSAAsports.com Playoff Headquarters page for the general public to purchase tickets.

Playoff Headquarters Tickets

Ticket sales will be limited to the number of spectators the host school has informed TSSAA they are able to accommodate with COVID-19 distancing measures in place. Schools moving home playoff games to alternate venues should notify a TSSAA staff member immediately information can be updated.

Schools are continuing to follow the COVID-19 guidelines and mandates and TSSAA believes that every adult and every participant must do their part and follow the guidelines set forth by the association and conduct themselves safely and thoughtfully so that the schools can provide as many opportunities as possible for the student-athletes this fall.

School administrators and coaches are aware of the guidelines and requirements, but the general public can educate themselves on what is being asked of everyone attending and participating in high school games this season by visiting the Return to Play page at TSSAA.org.

Spectators should be prepared to wear masks and have their temperatures checked at the entry gates. Those that are or have recently experienced COVID-19 symptoms will be asked to not enter the stadium.

