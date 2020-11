The one race that folks were watching in Roane County was the Rockwood City Council. Six people were running for three seats.

April Foust Wilson was the top vote getter with 994, Mike Fuller had 952, while Peggy Evans had 933.

Allan “Socket” Thompson had 611, Clarence Glenn Gabriel 568 and Edward B. Greif had 428.

Download the final numbers below.

