Totals in for Anderson County

As of 9:45pm, all of Anderson County totals are posted. But still nothing from Roane County.

The City of Clinton will have Package stores now as voters approved that by a large margin.


To permit retail package stores to sell alcoholic beverages in the City of ClintonTo permit retail package stores to sell alcoholic beverages in the City of Clinton		2,58067.84%
Not to permit retail package stores to sell alcoholic beverages in the City of ClintonNot to permit retail package stores to sell alcoholic beverages in the City of Clinton1,22332.16%

The City of Norris City Council had 6 people running for 5 seats and only 4 votes were the difference.

Bill Grieve 552
William P. Grinder 598
Ron Hill 509
Jill Holland 580
Chris Mitchell 562
Loretta Ann Painter 505

City of Oak Ridge Council – Vote for 3

Jim Dodson 6,932
Derrick M. Hammond 6,286
Charles “Chuck” J. Hope Jr. 6,169
Edward Jackson, Jr. 3,293

Town of Oliver Springs – Board of Alderman – Ward 6

This is the Anderson County Total only

James W. Brummett 352
William E. Jackson 106

Totals for all races

Election-Returns-AC-Nov2020Download

