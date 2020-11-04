Totals in for Anderson County

As of 9:45pm, all of Anderson County totals are posted. But still nothing from Roane County.
The City of Clinton will have Package stores now as voters approved that by a large margin.
To permit retail package stores to sell alcoholic beverages in the City of Clinton
|2,580
|67.84%
Not to permit retail package stores to sell alcoholic beverages in the City of Clinton
|1,223
|32.16%
The City of Norris City Council had 6 people running for 5 seats and only 4 votes were the difference.
Bill Grieve 552
William P. Grinder 598
Ron Hill 509
Jill Holland 580
Chris Mitchell 562
Loretta Ann Painter 505
City of Oak Ridge Council – Vote for 3
Jim Dodson 6,932
Derrick M. Hammond 6,286
Charles “Chuck” J. Hope Jr. 6,169
Edward Jackson, Jr. 3,293
Town of Oliver Springs – Board of Alderman – Ward 6
This is the Anderson County Total only
James W. Brummett 352
William E. Jackson 106
