Totals in for Anderson County

As of 9:45pm, all of Anderson County totals are posted. But still nothing from Roane County.

The City of Clinton will have Package stores now as voters approved that by a large margin.



To permit retail package stores to sell alcoholic beverages in the City of ClintonTo permit retail package stores to sell alcoholic beverages in the City of Clinton 2,580 67.84% Not to permit retail package stores to sell alcoholic beverages in the City of ClintonNot to permit retail package stores to sell alcoholic beverages in the City of Clinton 1,223 32.16%

The City of Norris City Council had 6 people running for 5 seats and only 4 votes were the difference.

Bill Grieve 552

William P. Grinder 598

Ron Hill 509

Jill Holland 580

Chris Mitchell 562

Loretta Ann Painter 505

City of Oak Ridge Council – Vote for 3

Jim Dodson 6,932

Derrick M. Hammond 6,286

Charles “Chuck” J. Hope Jr. 6,169

Edward Jackson, Jr. 3,293

Town of Oliver Springs – Board of Alderman – Ward 6

This is the Anderson County Total only

James W. Brummett 352

William E. Jackson 106

Totals for all races

