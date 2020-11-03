Lenoir City vs. West Playoff Game Back On; Heritage vs. Clinton Canceled

17 hours ago

To make up for lost games during the regular season, the TSSAA allowed for teams not in the playoffs to play a final game during the first week of the playoffs. As a result, Heritage and Clinton were scheduled to play each other this week, however, COVID-19 protocols have now canceled the game.

On Monday afternoon, Loudon County Health Department announced that the first-round playoff game between Lenoir City High School and West High School is back on.

This after earlier in the day Lenoir City High’s athletic department announced the game was canceled due to COVID-19 contact tracing.

According to a tweet by the LCHS Athletic Department, “Upon further investigation of The Loudon County Health Department, Lenoir City Football will play Friday in the 1st round of the playoffs against Knox West.”

