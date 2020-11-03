Lenn Patterson, Frost Bottom Community

Lenn Patterson, age 73, a resident of the Frost Bottom Community in Anderson County, passed away, Wednesday, October 28, 2020.

Mr. Patterson was born April 21, 1947 in Oliver Springs. He was a lifelong resident of this area.

Lenn was an operator and foreman in the construction business. He enjoyed building race cars, watching westerns, drinking Blue Ribbon and most importantly his grandbabies.

He is preceded in death by his father, Henion Patterson; by his mother, Marie Jones Patterson; by a daughter, Nova Patterson and by brothers: Jessie and Glen.

Lenn is survived by his wife of 54 years, Betty Patterson; by a son, Virgil “Spunky” Patterson and wife, Sheena of Oliver Springs; by grandchildren: Sydney, Houston, Nevaeh, Xzieah, and Waverly; by great-grandchildren: Violet and Raelynn; by a brother, Jerry Ray; by sisters: Mary Ruth, Glenda, and Shirley and by extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends, Monday, November 2, 2020 between the hours of 5:00 pm and 7:00 pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs. The funeral will follow at 7:00 pm in the funeral home chapel with Teresa Noe officiating. Burial and graveside services will be held, Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 12:00 pm at the Victory Baptist Church Cemetery. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Patterson family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

