Bobby Glen Nelson, Lake City

Bobby Glen Nelson, age 88, of Lake City, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at his residence. Bobby was born January 15, 1932 in Anderson County, Tennessee to the late Ellis and Sadie Seiber Nelson.

Bobby was a machinist supervisor at Y-12 and served in the US Army. He was a member of Clear Branch Baptist Church and enjoyed gardening, fishing, hunting, walking on the beach, traveling, and loved western movies. In addition to his parents, Bobby is preceded in death by his wife Helen Harmon Nelson.

Survivors:

Son Donnie Nelson and Wanda Graham of Lake City

Daughter Janine Burris and Lee of Lake City

Brother Ray Nelson and Joann of Clinton

Grandchildren Matt and Allison Elliott,

Heather Burris and Mario Foley

Jason Burris

Chris Nelson

Great Grandchildren Zackary, Natalie, and Sadie Elliott

Deshayla Foley

A graveside service will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Leach Cemetery in Lake City, Tennessee with Rev. Wayne Phillips officiating.

