Shirley Jean Colyer, 83

Shirley Jean Colyer left her earthly home on October 31st after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s. She was loved and cherished by so many. From her days playing basketball for Midway, to her years of providing love and care for her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and extended family and friends. You were a true Oran, full of spirit and a great sense of humor that lasted all of your years. She touched so many people in her 83 years, and she will be dearly missed by all her friends and family. The absence of your infectious laugh will be a void in our hearts and lives, until we meet again in Heaven. We love you.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Delmar “Dek” Oran And Agnes “Nell” Hood; her five siblings, Kathleen, Don, Joan, Benny, and Dickey; her son-in-law, Ronnie Woods; and Connie Moreland, long time partner of her son Bobby.

Survivors include:

Husband: Robert Allen Colyer Sr.

Son: Robert “Bobby” Allen Colyer Jr

Daughter and Fiance’: Connie Colyer Woods and Ron Flaugh

Daughter and Son- In- Law: Donna Oran And Tonino Valente

6 Grandchildren: Samantha, Tyson, Drew, Kyle, Giovanni, and Aden

7 Great Grandchildren

Brothers: Charles and Teddy Oran

Special Friend: Dorothy Ann Colyer Okon.

Graveside Services will be Wednesday, November 4th, 2020 at 2:00pm in the Bethel-Fairview Cemetery located on Manor Road off Decatur Highway, Kingston, TN. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Shirley Jean Colyer.

