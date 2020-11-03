Kayla Watson, Rockwood

Kayla Watson, age 37 of Rockwood, passed away on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020. She was born on May 4th, 1983 in Rockwood, TN. Kayla loved her children with all her heart. She enjoyed arts and crafts, and she truly had a good heart. She is survived by:

Mother: Lisa Thomas

Father: Douglas Ray Turner

Children: Abigail Grace Watson, Kyleigh Michelle Watson, and Jaycee Willow Watson

Ex-husband: Alex Watson

Infant son: Kaylen Darrell McClure

Fiancé: Vernon McClure

Grandmother: Robbie Thomas

Several aunts, uncles, and many other extended family members.

The family will meet for a private graveside service at the Glen Alice Cemetery in Rockwood, TN. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Kayla Watson. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Evans Mortuary to help with funeral expenses.

