Blockhouse Valley deer hunt drawing Nov. 6th

Anderson County will issue a limited number of deer hunting permits for the old Blockhouse Valley Landfill property. Successful applicants will be drawn from a hat by County Mayor Terry Frank on November 6th at 2 p.m. in Room 118A of the Anderson County Courthouse.

Interested hunters should apply for the hunt by sending an email to [email protected] and providing their name, address and phone number prior to Nov. 6th at noon.

Hunting starts on Nov. 21st and ends on January 3rd. Anderson County will also offer a Youth Hunt for ages 6-16 on January 9 and 10th. Additional questions regarding the hunt will be answered by sending an email to the above email address.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

