Gladys Francis Thompson, 99

January 3, 1921 – October 30, 2020

Gladys Francis Thompson was born in January 1921 and spent her first years in Kimberlin Heights, TN. She was baptized as a child and thanked the Lord for each day He gave her. She was a sincerely religious woman who graciously shared the comfort her faith gave her with those around her. She passionately supported The Lutheran School in Old North Knoxville and supervised their annual fundraiser for many years.

Gladys overcame many early life obstacles with her intelligence, hard work, and endless love. She offered tender care to those around her without judgement of their station or circumstances, brought joy and humor to the most serious situations, and shared her passions for food and clothing by never letting anyone go hungry or shoeless. Gladys owned and operated several businesses including; B&G Grocery in Knoxville, Poinsettia Grill and Restaurant at Dixie Lee Junction. She had also served as manager of Knoxville City Hall Cafeteria. Gladys owned several rental properties and retired from Jim Robbins Seatbelt Company.

She was a tireless achiever, an accomplished business woman, and a life-long giver. She was an extremely gifted seamstress, quilter, and gardener. She loved the role of being a mother and touched the lives of many children. She was the proud mother of 3, grandmother to 7, and great grandmother to 11.

Preceded by husband, Lee Thompson, daughter Selina Bates and daughter-in-law Joyce Lewis. Survived by son, David Lewis (Kingston); daughter, Carla Lingerfelt (Knoxville); grandchildren, Jeff and Honey Lewis (Knoxville), Angie and Jerry Robinson (Chattanooga), Michael and Mary Overstreet (Knoxville), Telia Weisman and Mark Guzman (Houston), Jennifer Weisman and Dexter Richey (Knoxville), Clinton Stepp (Knoxville), DJ Lingerfelt (Knoxville); son-in-law; Gary Bates (Oak Ridge); and 11 great grandchildren.

In her final years, she was cared for by her granddaughter, Jennifer Weisman, with the help of Dexter Richey and her children. She was happy and comfortable, benefiting from their tender love and care every day. She ate well and enjoyed being surrounded by family until the very end. A special thanks is owed to them for their careful nursing, without which we could not have kept her at home. From the bottom of our hearts, we thank you.

The family will receive friends 5:00 – 7:00 PM Friday, November 6, 2020 at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service following at 7:00 PM in the chapel. Family and friends will meet at 11:00 AM, Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Highland Memorial Gardens in Knoxville. Due to COVID-19 the family requests that everyone attending wear a mask for all services. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of all the arrangements.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

