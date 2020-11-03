Daniel Carroll, Clinton

Daniel Carroll, age 71 of Clinton, passed away peacefully at home on October 30, 2020 with his family and close friends by his side.  He was a proud member of North Clinton Baptist Church. He was a proud United States Army Vietnam Veteran.  He is preceded in death by his cherished wife of 45 years, Gwen; his parents, George and Jessie Carroll; 3 brothers, Allen, Wayne, and Jeffery; 3 sisters, Madeline, Patricia, and Corene.

He is survived by his 3 sisters, Darlene Hutchens & husband Dean, Diane Lee & husband Allen, Rose Wagner & husband Joe; 1 brother, Kyle Carroll & wife Renee; beloved nieces, nephews, and numerous close and dear extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with funeral services following at 7:00 pm with the Rev. Ricky Murphy officiating.  Friends and family will meet at 12:15 pm, Wednesday and proceed to Woodhaven Memorial Garden for a 1:00 pm graveside service.  In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to North Clinton Baptist Church, 411 Park Avenue, Clinton, TN  37716.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. 

